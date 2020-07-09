General News of Thursday, 9 July 2020

It’s your responsibility to protect yourselves - Buaben Asamoa to Ghanaians

National Communications Director of NPP, Buaben Asamoah

The National Communications Director of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Yaw Buaben Asamoah has called on Ghanaians to protect themselves during the COVID-19 pandemic.



According to the MP for Adentan, it’s in the interest of everyone to take their personal protection seriously.



According to the lawmaker, the rate at which the disease is spreading and the cases recorded on daily basis is very alarming and to be able to fight and defeat the virus we must adhere to various protocols outlined by the government.



Mr Buaben Asamoa speaking on Kingdom FM said: “The Electoral Commission has put measures in place to protect us at the various registration centers so we have to observe the various protocols to stop the virus from spreading”.



The NPP Communications Director, therefore, urged the Electoral Commission to start punishing people by sacking them from registration centers if they fail to adhere to the safety measures.













