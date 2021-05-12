It's an insult to say NDC is behind #FixTheCountry campaign - Ras Mubarak

Politics of Wednesday, 12 May 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Kumbungu MP, Ras Mubarak, has reacted strongly to allegations that the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) was behind the FixTheCountry campaign, with the aim of making government unpopular.



The National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Freddie Blay is on record to have said he suspects the #FixTheCountry campaign is propaganda inspired by the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).



In a rebuttal to this, the former MP stated categorically that the NDC was not behind the campaign.



He noted that the FixTheCountry campaign launched by Ghanaians on micro-blogging site, Twitter was to keep the government on its toes as well as address the needs of Ghanaians.



"NDC not behind it. The NDC was not the party that started this. This is a spontaneous reaction to bad governance so if they continue to disrespect Ghanaians in these terms, it might exacerbate," he said on Asaase Radio's The Bulletin Programme monitored by GhanaWeb.



"In fact, to say that the NDC is behind it is insulting to the…farmer whose produce gets rotten because vehicles can’t come to his farms to cart the stuff that he produces," he added.



The FixTheCountry campaigners had wanted to embark on a demonstration on Sunday, May 9, 2021 but it was suspended after the police secured a court injunction against them.