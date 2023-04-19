It looks like health insurance is not working – Health minister laments

Health News of Wednesday, 19 April 2023

The Minister of Health, Kweku Agyemang-Manu, has accused some service providers under the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) of frustrating the scheme.



According to him, ordinary Ghanaians are charged monies by health facilities for essential services they have already paid for under the scheme.



He added that those who are unable to pay are denied health care services even though they have valid health insurance cards, myjoyonline.com reports.



The minister said that he has on several occasions paid money anytime he goes to the hospital.



“From the end-user point of view, it looks like the health insurance is not working. I am a patient and I know what it is.



“I pay when I go to Ridge Hospital. I pay when I go to UGMC. I don’t even present my insurance card.



“The complaints that are coming about how those who are subscribed to health insurance are treated in almost all our facilities. So why should we shouldn’t use the harsh word… extorting from the poor patients,” Agyemang-Manu is quoted to have said.



