Is Jubilee House no longer high security installation? – Ablakwa questions

General News of Tuesday, 10 January 2023

Source: starrfm.com.gh

North Tongu Member of Parliament, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa says those responsible for allowing American rapper Meek Mill used the seat of government to shoot a music video must be fired immediately.



The lawmaker livid over the music video tweeted: “All those responsible for this despicable desecration of the Jubilee House by Meek Mill must be fired immediately.”



There has been public angst after Meek Mill released portions of the video via Instagram reel.



A teaser of the music video released by rapper Meek Mill saw him move around the Jubilee House with his crew from the frontage to the conference hall and other seating areas.



The rapper was later seen standing in front of the lectern mostly used by the President during his addresses.



Mr. Ablakwa however questioned in his tweet: “How do those explicit lyrics from the president’s lectern project Ghana positively? Is Ghana’s seat of government no longer a high security installation?



