Politics of Friday, 5 March 2021

Source: GNA

Inter-Party Committee in Sissala East pledge to accept Supreme Court decision

The Supreme Court of Ghana

Political parties and civil society groups in Sissala East have called for moderation in jubilation in the Supreme Court declaration.



Reverend James Awuni of the Assemblies of God Church and Chair of the Inter-Party Dialogue Committee (IPDC) of the Sissala East appealed to all to remain calm as victory belonged to Ghana.



The Committee resolved to continue with education among its members to ensure sustained peace with the pronouncement of the verdict.



This came to light when Mr Hussein Elyasu, the Municipal Director of the National Commission for Civic Education held an Inter-Party Dialogue Committee (IPDC) meeting to drum home the need for peace.



Mr Elyasu thanked members of the Committee for their invaluable contribution that led to the free and fair elections held in the Constituency last year.



Mr Kofi Benin on behalf of the NPP said as far as the NPP was concerned they will tell their communicators to be decorous in the way they speak, and assured that they will advised the supporters accordingly.



Madam Bedeiwu Mohammed, the Municipal Director of the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice, cautioned the political parties to be modest in jubilation.