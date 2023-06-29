Incumbency abuse, vote-buying led to NPP's humiliating loss in Assin North by-election - Joyce Mogtari

General News of Thursday, 29 June 2023

Joyce A. Bawah Mogtari (Esq.), an aide to former President John Dramani Mahama, has attributed the humiliating loss of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the recent Assin North by-election to the abuse of incumbency, which was prominently on display during the campaign.



Mogtari also raised concerns about President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's premature comments on the ongoing legal case involving James Gyakye Quayson and the use of bribery and vote-buying tactics by the government to secure the seat.



The Assin North by-election, which ended in a resounding victory for Hon. James Gyakye Quayson of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has brought to light the issue of incumbency abuse within Ghanaian politics.



Mogtari pointed out that the NPP's loss was partly due to their misuse of the advantages that come with being in power.



"One of the fallouts from the recent Assin North by-election, where the NPP received a humiliating loss, was the incumbency abuse, which was on full display," Mogtari stated.



She expressed concern over President Akufo-Addo's bold statements about Quayson potentially going to prison while the legal case was still ongoing.



Such premature comments, according to Mogtari, raise questions about the fairness of the process and may have influenced voters.



Moreover, Mogtari raised another issue regarding the use of questionable tactics to sway voters. She criticised the government's resort to bribery and vote-buying, deeming it an insult to the intelligence of the electorate.



Mogtari emphasised that last-minute inducements, such as promises of road construction, cannot compensate for years of neglect and inadequate representation.



"The victory of justice and humility over abuse and arrogance shows that the people are awake and will no longer tolerate incumbency abuse in our politics," Mogtari asserted.



