I will keep talking – Captain Smart

General News of Friday, 7 May 2021

Godsbrain Blessed Captain Smart, the suspended host of Angel FM’s morning show, has vowed to rise and speak “any day, any time there is nonsense going on in Ghana”.



He said, he will keep shouting and pointing out the mistakes that are going on to the powers that be and it doesn’t matter whose toes he steps on because no politician feeds him.



Captain Smart told Paul Adom-Otchere on Good Evening Ghana on Thursday, May 6, that, “any day any time, if there is any nonsense going on in this country, I’ll rise and talk. I’ll keep shouting, I’ll keep pointing out the mistakes. If you are a politician, it is your responsibility to either like me or hate me because you don’t feed me. And until we begin to do that, we can never ever save this country.”



He added, “I am not afraid, I am not worried, I am not perturbed, I am not disturbed, I am a happy man, I am enjoying my family, and the thirty days they say I should stay home, thank God mehn! I will be very happy.”



It emerged that some powers that be had impressed on the owner of Angel Broadcasting Network (ABN), Kwaku Oteng, to take Smart, the Director of Operations at ABN, off-air over an editorial segment on his morning show dubbed “Fa ba wo so” where he talks about pertinent issues happening in the country.



It appears that some incumbent party fanatics are not happy about Captain Smart’s utterances, therefore in order for him to stop speaking truth to power, then he must be asked to go off air for one month to give them some breathing space.



The story was first disclosed by Franklin Cudjoe, President of IMANI Africa, on Thursday, May 6, in a tweet.



In the tweet, Cudjoe wrote: “Had a worrying conversation with Captain Smart moments ago. His boss has asked him to go off air for a while as a result of undue pressure that has been piled on him by 'high-ranking officials in government'.



“Captain Smart's crime is that his usual critical commentary on national affairs is making government unpopular. Really? I hope it is not some overzealous politicians who made those calls. Either way, it paints a gravely intolerant picture. #Fixitnow!”



Meanwhile, the General Manager of ABN, Kwadwo Dickson, in confirming the news stated that the decision by the management was based on an earlier decision taken by the Chief Executive Officer of ABN, Dr Kwaku Oteng.



"It’s true Captain Smart has been suspended by the Owner of Angel Broadcasting for talking against government officials like President Akufo-Addo and his vice, Dr Bawumia, Alan Kyeremanten…



"He (the CEO) advised him on several occasions but [Smart] refused to pay heed to his advice hence his suspension (sic)," Dickson confirmed on Angel FM.







