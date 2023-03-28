I’m optimistic your visit will deepen our relationship and cooperation – Mahama to US Veep

General News of Tuesday, 28 March 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Former President John Dramani Mahama has welcomed US Vice President Kamala Harris, who is visiting Ghana.



John Mahama stated on Facebook that the visit by the Vice President demonstrates America’s interest in Africa.



He referred to previous visits by former US presidents in 1998, 2008, and 2009.



"I welcome Kamala Harris, Vice President of the United States of America, to Ghana as she begins her one-week working visit to Ghana, Tanzania, and Zambia.



Her presence in Ghana, following previous visits by Presidents of the U.S.A. in 1998, 2008, and 2009, re-affirms the durable friendship between Ghana and the U.S.A.; and further demonstrates the US’s growing interest in Africa.



We look forward to the US collaborating with Africa to provide the needed support for economic cooperation, youth development, and employment, and enhanced security for global safety.”



US Vice President Kamala Harris arrived in Ghana on Sunday to strengthen the United States of America’s economic ties with the world’s second-largest cocoa producer and other African countries.



Her first visit to Ghana as Vice President of the United States coincides with the country’s economic crisis. Ghana has signed a Staff-Level Agreement (SLA) with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a $3 billion Extended Credit Facility to help the country’s economic recovery and put it on a sustainable growth path.



Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Ghana’s Vice President, welcomed Kamala amid traditional drumming and dancing and cheers from the crowd.



According to some schoolchildren, her visit was intended to promote economic growth and food security in Ghana and other African countries.