I’m not on talking terms with Mrs. Rawlings because I defended Akufo-Addo – Captain Smart

General News of Monday, 17 May 2021

Source: My News GH

Captain Smart has disclosed that the wife of the late former President of Ghana Jerry John Rawlings, Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings is at loggerheads with him because he defended Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



According to him, Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings was point-blank that Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo was not a lawyer but he defended him



“When I was in Kumasi, I think Fox FM then we called Nana Agyemang Konadu Rawlings and she said Nana Addo is not a lawyer. I told her point-blank that when you were litigating on behalf of the President of Ivory Coast where was she? Then she became silent. I stood up for you and from that day until today, Nana Agyemang Konadu Rawlings has never spoken to me but I don’t care.”



Captain Smart indicated that since that incident, the former first Lady has refused to talk to him and even avoid him anytime they meet in close range.



He said the New Patriotic Party (NPP) is currently been destroyed under his leadership and he will not stop until the right things are done.