'I love you so much' - Central Reg. Minister openly declares admiration for Kamala Harris

The Central Regional Minister, Justina Marigold Assan, has said that she greatly loves and admires the Vice President of the United States, Kamala Harris.



Professing this affection towards the first female vice president of the USA, the minister said that she is even more excited because meeting her is an opportunity to empower more women.



She made the statements at the Oguaa Emintsimandze Palace in Cape Coast while welcoming Kamala Harris and her husband, Douglas Emhoff, to her region.



“Women empowerment, for which I know you stand for that, and I’m so happy to be part of today’s ceremony. I love you so much and we know that by the time we are done with this program, we are going to have a very beautiful program for our women; to have more women to participate in leadership positions,” she said.



The minister also used the opportunity to highlight some of the areas of women empowerment, education, and job creation.



“This year, we will be electing representatives to the general assemblies of our local authorities in Ghana. In Ghana, we have 261 local authorities across our 16 administrative regions and we have classified them as either Metropolitan, Municipal, or District Assemblies.



“Elections at the grassroots level are very familiar to you. Her Excellency, you have gone through the mill. We have a commitment to promote increased women participation and district-level elections, and possibly, increase women representation at the decision-making table.



“On behalf of people and women in power, we would be grateful to you, your government and team for any form of support, that will help support women to present themselves to be heard and to be the voices for the marginalized, or voiceless, in their communities,” she said.



The US veep was in Cape Coast to visit the Omanhene of the Ogua Traditional Area, Osaberima Kwesi Atta II, and also to tour the Cape Coast Castle.



Watch her speak here:







