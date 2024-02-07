I have a very strong feeling Bawumia is the man of the moment - Kufuor

General News of Wednesday, 7 February 2024

Former President of the Republic of Ghana, John Agyekum Kufour, has stated that the current Vice President and NPP Flagbearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, is the ‘Man of the Moment’ to lead Ghana.



The former president, speaking at the Bawumia Speaks lecture being held at the University of Professional Studies Accra (UPSA), on February 7, highlighted Bawumia’s attributes, describing him as the man destined to lead Ghana through its hard times as he is the right man for the presidency.



He also called on Ghanaians to give Bawumia the chance to lead Ghana.



“I am appealing to the whole nation to give him the chance to come and lead Ghana. I have a strong feeling that he (Bawumia) is truly the man of the moment and Ghana must give him a chance,” the former president said.



The lecture would be Bawumia’s first lecture series of the year 2024.



This comes after the vice president was elected flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party in 2023.



Bawumia would go against NDC Flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama, and other candidates in the 2024 general elections.



ID/AE





