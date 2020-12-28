Politics of Monday, 28 December 2020

I dare you to reveal my dirty secrets - Akpaloo fires back at party members

The Presidential Candidate of the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG), Percival Kofi Akpaloo has dared his aggrieved party members to reveal his dirty secrets as they have threatened.



He said he will not be blackmailed to give any candidate who lost the parliamentary elections a penny because he owes them nothing.



Some of the parliamentary candidates who contested on the ticket of the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG) recently clapped back at Presidential Candidate Percival Kofi Akpaloo for describing them as persons lacking commonsense.



The candidates are currently chasing the presidential candidate for the money they invested in the elections because he promised to refund the money after the polls.



Addressing a press conference, Madam Gifty Hammond on behalf of the candidates said Akpaloo promised them financial and logistical resources for their campaign in the run-up to the elections but failed to deliver on his promise.



She added that their Presidential Candidate also asked them to go for a loan after which he will pay back for them but Kofi Akpaloo, who allegedly received financial support from the NPP including vehicles, has since been ignoring their calls and creating an impression that there is nothing amiss.



Madam Hammond who was a Parliamentary Candidate for Ayawaso Central described the actions of their boss as fraudulent and that he shortchanged them for his personal gains.



“Akpaloo told us he was given financial support from the president. He asked us to use our money for the campaign and he will give us a refund after the money comes. But he has refused to give us our money. Some of our party officers have attacked us because they think we have been given money.”



Speaking on Nyankonton Mu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5FM, she said every party supports their candidates but Mr. Akpaloo failed to support them.



“If Akpaloo says we lack common sense we’ve heard him. He has proven that he lacks credibility. Next time, we would go into an agreement and have it documented.”



On his part, Christian Kwabena Kwakye a party executive in the Western North Region asked Akpaloo to pay them or they will wash his dirty linen in public.



He said there are dirty secrets they would expose to the public should Akpaloo fail to refund their money.



He also confirmed Mr. Akpaloo told them he was given money from the presidency.







“Mr. Akpaloo told us that he was supported by the president and so we want him to give us our money. We will not allow him to cheat us. We went into an agreement with him. We have evidence to that effect. We want him to pay for us. We can prove that he went into an agreement with us. We do not want to make further comments because we may be forced to reveal more secrets. We will take our money from him. He did not incur any costs. His campaign was sponsored by the president. He did not use his money for the campaign. Akpaloo should pay us. If he does not pay us, he will hear from us across the world. He should be prepared for us.”



Reacting to this, Mr. Akpaloo denied the claims and has dared them to reveal the dirty secrets.



According to him, he neither operates a brothel nor pimping joints where prostitutes work.



He stated that he does not also operate a scheme where he kills people hence he has no fears.



“They have threatened to reveal my dirty secrets. What secrets do they want to reveal? I am daring them to reveal my dirty secrets. I am not a criminal, I don’t operate a prostitution joint not do I kill people. I am not a criminal. I am daring them to reveal dirty secrets.”



On the specific allegations raised by the Parliamentary Candidate Gifty Hammond, Mr Akpaloo said he rather sponsored her campaign with posters and cash.









