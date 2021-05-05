Pay Ghanaian teachers well - Kofi Akpaloo to Akufo-Addo

Politics of Wednesday, 5 May 2021

Source: Richard Obeng Bediako, Contributor

The founder of the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG), Mr. Kofi Akpaloo, has called on the government and politicians generally stop deceiving teachers with promises of paying them allowances; “when they know they don’t intend to”.



Mr. Kofi Akpaloo is worried, teachers continued “to work in deplorable conditions, receiving poor pay, and yet” are not recognized for the critical role they play in national development.



Speaking to Reynold Agyemang on ‘Pae Mu Ka’ on Accra-based Kingdom FM 107.7, the founder was disturbed about consistent claims by politicians of improving the welfare of teachers, stating; "they all turn out to be lip-service."



Compounding his concerns, “are the deplorable conditions of teachers and worsening environment” in which teachers teach.



Some have to “walk several kilometres to school because they have no means of transport”, Mr. Kofi Akpaloo added.