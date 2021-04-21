Akuapem Poloo bailed: ‘I am disappointed’ – Akpaloo

General News of Wednesday, 21 April 2021

The Founder and leader of the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG), Kofi Akpaloo, has expressed his disappointment in a decision by an Accra High Courts granting bail to actress Akuapem Poloo who was serving 90-Day imprisonment for the publications of obscene material.



According to the 2020 Presidential Candidate, the actress should have been made to serve the full term behind bars as that could have been a deterrent to persons who are fond of promoting nudity on social media.



Mr Akpaloo who spoke on Onua FM, intimated that the actress could have “come out with good behaviour” should the court have allowed her to serve the full sentence.



“In a way, I am also disappointed. She (Akuapem Poloo) should have been made to serve the entire 90-Days behind bars. It would have been a lesson to others… all these factors contribute to the lawlessness in this country. She should have served the 90 days sentence, she could have come out with good behaviour, well reformed,” said Mr Akpaloo.



He added: "We must ensure that the laws are strictly enforced, all those who are fond of uploading their naked photos on social media must be arrested," adding that "If they are handed serious punishment, there will be discipline in the country.”



Background



On June 30, 2020, the actress posted a naked photo of herself and her son to mark his seventh birthday.



She received severe backlash from the public over the photo, forcing her to apologise in a video.



But Child Right International Ghana through its Director, Bright Appiah filed a complaint at the Ghana Police Service to have her investigated and punished for posting the pictures.







The case was referred to the Domestic Violence and Victims Support Unit (DOVVSU) and subsequently to court.



In court, Poloo initially pleaded not guilty but later changed her plea to guilty which earned her a conviction, 90-Day imprisonment.