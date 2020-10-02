Politics of Friday, 2 October 2020

I’II massively win the Amasaman seat for NPP - Afrifa-Mensa

NPP Amansaman parliamentary candidate, Akwasi Afrifa-Mensa

The Amansaman parliamentary candidate for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Akwasi Afrifa-Mensa has stated that the party’s chances of winning the seat in the constituency are high.



Speaking to Kwabena Agyapong on Eboboba on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, he said from the campaigns he has embarked on there is the possibility of the party winning massively in the area.



He said the achievements of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo are evident for all to see and from what he has gathered, he will win the seat for the NPP.



He asserted that it will be dangerous for Ghanaians to vote for the NDC because the party lacks credibility, integrity and the competence to manage Ghana’s economy.



He said he was seeking to represent the people to bring change – to make things better for them.



He promised to ensure that all deplorable roads in the constituency are repaired.



He has also assured residents especially, commercial drivers in the constituency to allocate a station for them, construct a modern market as well as give the existing one a facelift.



He has also promised to lobby to have a hospital, clinics, CHPS Compounds constructed in areas that need them.



Mr. Afrifa-Mensa was born on 4th March 1971 at Asaam- Mampong Ashanti in the Ashanti Region.



He holds Master of Business Administration-MBA, Finance, Coventry University, United Kingdom, 2013 – 2014. Study Centre: Ghana Technology University College, Postgraduate Diploma in Business Administration, Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration, DBA, 2010-2011.



The rest are; Bachelor of Business Administration, BBA Accounting, Uni of Ghana (Christian Service University College-Kumasi):2005-2007 and Higher National Diploma, HND Accountancy, Sunyani Technical University, 2001 – 2004.



He is the current Director of Finance and Administration, Ghana School Feeding Programme, and has also been the Principal Internal Auditor, Ghana School Feeding Programme (Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection (MoGCSP) 2015 to 2017.



He was the former Principal/ Senior Internal Auditor, Ghana School Feeding Programme, Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development, 2008 – 2015 and an Accountant, Presbyterian Girls Senior High School, Kumasi from 2004- 2008.



He has also held several other political positions in the Amasaman Constituency of the New Patriotic Party.

