Hundreds in Ahafo-Ano stopped from registering because they don’t bear Akan names – NDC

Sammy Gyamfi, National Communications Officer for the National Democratic Congress

The National Democratic Congress has accused the Electoral Commission of disenfranchising some Ghanaians in the Ahafo-Ano North Constituency because they do not bear Akan names.



According to the National Communication Officer, Sammy Gyamfi, even though most of them have Ghana Cards which is a requirement to obtain a voters ID card, they have allegedly been denied the rights to register.



“…Another area which had recorded similar happenings in the Ahafo Ano North Constituency, where armed military men are aiding Electoral Commission Officials to deny hundreds of people of northern descent, predominantly of the Grumah tribe from taking part in the voters registration exercise, despite a majority of them possessing Ghana Cards; one of the requirements needed to register. Their only crime, according to their oppressors, is that they do not bear Akan names and therefore cannot be identified as hailing from the Ahafo Ano North Constituency.”



Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday, August 4, 2020, Sammy Gyamfi said all efforts to convince the EC of the infraction of the law has proven futile as military men continue to prevent Ghanaians from registering.



He added that over 300 registrants, most of whom are Ewes and Northerners, were dispersed by armed military men in the Ahafo-Ano South Constituency after the waiting in the queue to register. He noted that the move was after some BVR kits deployed to the D/A Primary School Akwadaanyame 1 Registration Centre stopped functioning few hours after the start of the exercise





This, Sammy Gyamfi, said was a deliberate attempt to prevent eligible voters from partaking in the ongoing voters registration exercise as these constituencies are their (NDC) stronghold.

