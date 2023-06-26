How is it Gyakye Quayson's job to develop Assin North? - IMANI boss asks NPP

General News of Monday, 26 June 2023

Franklin Cudjoe of IMANI Africa has punched holes in a campaign message of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) ahead of the July 27 by-election in Assin North.



The NPP has campaigned in the roundup to the poll that the National Democratic Cingress (NDC) candidate, James Gyakye Quayson, has not been able to help develop the constituency since he was elected in 2020.



They have also argued that the people must not vote for a cadidate who had a criminal case pending referring to the Quayson's criminal trial before an Accra High Court.



Cudjoe pointed out in a June 24 tweet that with the NPP in power, how is the party blaming an MP for lack of development of a constituency.



"Ah, my NPP friends in government say NDC's Gyakye Quayson has not been able to develop Assin North in the last 6 years so voters should ignore him. I thought the NPP goverment has been in charge these 6 years. Asem b3n nie?" his tweet read.



The by-election has attracted a lot of political activity in the past few weeks. Campaigns ended on June 25 ahead of the vote.



Gyakye Quayson will come up against the NPP's Charles Owusu and other aspirants.



