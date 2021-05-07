How govt used GRA tax team to intimidate, pressure Angel Group boss over Captain Smart

General News of Friday, 7 May 2021

Source: My News GH

It has been revealed that the coercive power of the state was deployed through the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) to go after the employer of radio host Blessed Godsbrain Smart, alias Captain Smart, Dr. Kwaku Oteng of Angel Group.



This came to light after Captain Smart was suspended by Angel FM for allegedly repeatedly slandering government officials including President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.



This was disclosed by the General Manager of Angel FM, Kwadwo Dickson in a radio broadcast Thursday. Responding to speculations on social media that Captain Smart had been taken off air by the management of Angel FM for criticising the government, Mr. Dickson said the presenter had rather been sanctioned by the Chairman of the Angel Group of Companies, Dr Kwaku Oteng for speaking against government officials including President Akufo-Addo, Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia and the Minister for Trade and Industry, Alan Kyerematen.



In an interview with Good Evening Ghana Host Paul Adom Otchere, Captain Smart revealed that he has been made aware that GRA was being used to intimidate and harass his employer to force his hand to suspend him.



According to Captain Smart, he had even reported for work the very day of his sacking before calls came in to force him to disengage without signing off his show.







