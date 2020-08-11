Politics of Tuesday, 11 August 2020

How can Mahama accuse Akufo-Addo of ethnic discrimination? - NPP questions

The ruling New Patriotic Party has expressed that former President John Dramani Mahama can never tag President Akufo-Addo as ethnocentric because he has displayed that he cares for all people in the various regions in the country.



Speaking at the Party’s press conference held on 10th August, 2020, General Secretary, John Boadu, questioned: “How can John Mahama accuse Akufo-Addo of ethnic discrimination when recently, the president was in the Northern and Savannah regions to ensure that about 1.2 million people have access to water including John Mahama’s own maternal hometown of Bosunu near Damango?”



According to him, John Mahama has no message and as such he is using the ‘hate for votes’ tactic to win votes from Ghanaians.



John Boadu warned that “all our brothers and sisters in the Volta region, and indeed all Ghanaians to stand up against being used as forms in this game by desperate John Mahama”.



“Mahama has no message because Akufo-Addo is working hard to solve the real problem that confronts the Ghanaian people”, he added.



President Akufo-Addo from Monday, July, 27,2020 began a three-day tour of the Northern, North East, and Savanna regions of the country to commission projects, break ground for new projects to begin and visit the revered palaces of traditional authorities.



As such, President Akufo-Addo paid a courtesy call on the Kusawguwura and proceeded to commission the Yapei Water Project in the Yapei Kusawgu constituency on Monday July 27 to mark Day One of the tour in the Savanna Region.

