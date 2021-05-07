How can Akufo-Addo be faithful to Ghanaians when he deceived God with a cathedral? - NDC man asks

Politics of Friday, 7 May 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

A communication team member of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Koku Mawuli Nanegbe, has asked President Akufo-Addo to wake up from his sleep.



Appearing on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, he said the President has failed woefully and must be held accountable.



He opined that the President told Ghanaians he would transform Ghana in 18 months in his first term but has failed woefully.



He noted the illegal mining ongoing in the country has failed because the President has failed to crack the whip on his own appointees who are fronting for illegal miners.



To him, the current president is not an that can be trusted because he has breached the trust between him and Ghanaians.



He added that a "man who has failed to fulfil his pledge to build a cathedral cannot be trusted to build 88 new hospitals, a man who has deceived God in constructing a cathedral cannot be trusted to deliver on his campaign promises,” he added.



He further advised the President to take into consideration the ‘FixTheCountry’ advocacy and fix the poor living conditions of the people, unemployment and other challenges.