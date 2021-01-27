General News of Wednesday, 27 January 2021

Source: My News GH

How and Why Rawlings, Akufo-Addo became inseparable after decades of mutual hatred

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo with the late JJ Rawlings

Riad Hosiefe, a very good friend of the late former President of Ghana Jerry John Rawlings has made some shocking revelations on how that the late former President became fond of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



According to him, Rawlings said the NPP leader rather made him feel like a former Head of State and therefore was willing to support his second term bid.



“Rawlings told me President Akufo-Addo made him feel like Head of State. He sent him to many places to represent Ghana,” he said in an interview on Asempa FM which was restreamed by MyNewsGh.



He continued: “Jerry Rawlings supported Nana in the election for his kind gesture because he [Rawlings] is an honest man”.



He was grateful to the President for organizing such a befitting burial for the statesmen.



“My President Nana, I bow my head for giving Jerry Rawlings state burial.”



It could be remembered that Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in an address indicated that his relationship with the late former President became firm when he became President and her [Akufo-Addo] informed him of taking advice from him.



“He [Rawlings] was the first President of the Fourth Republic of Ghana. I came to meet him [Mr Rawlings], John Agyekum Kufuor, and John Mahama as former Presidents of the country. So I thought to myself that these former heads of state might have a couple of advice to help me govern the country.



“So I informed him that once in a while I will contact him and seek his advice on issues so that he can share his experiences with me. So that is how it [our cordial relationship] began,” he said.



Following their occasional interactions, President Akufo-Addo said they came to see the value in each other, adding that “I don’t regret it at all. I don’t regret our differences before and I don’t regret [our relationship] in the end,” he said.



The President acknowledged that “He and I had a tempestuous relationship in over many years. But I believe that we came to see value in each other – that’s how I put it – at the end”.







