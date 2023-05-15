Heavy rains cause traffic, flood on N1 Highway and parts of Dzorwulu

General News of Monday, 15 May 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Some communities in the capital, Accra, recorded heavy downpours on the morning of Monday, May 15, which resulted in vehicular traffic and floods.



The National Highway 1 (N1 Highway) from Dzorwulu to Lapaz had one of the slowest traffic, which caused delays for road users.



Monday's rain, which lasted for almost an hour, created inconveniences for workers and pedestrians whose movement was impeded. Cars were stuck in traffic for long minutes.



Several parts of Dzorwulu experienced floods as a result of their poor drainage system, which has been a major problem for years.



Videos captured by our reporter, Paula Amma Broni, showed a number of stranded vehicles on the N1 Highway. The lanes started to clear after the flood water receded.



There were no casualties as drivers drove with caution; however, the storm drains, which have been choked for years, impeded movement.





Watch the video below:







OPD/OGB