Heated exchanges in parliament between Mpraeso MP, Okudzeto over reliefs for spillage victims

General News of Thursday, 9 November 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

On November 8, 2023, a clash erupted in parliament between Members of Parliament for Mpraeso and North Tongu, Davies Ansah Opoku and Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, respectively.



The heated argument came about as there were differing views on the distribution of relief items to the affected communities after the Akosombo Dam spillage.



The core of the disagreement between the two MPs revolved around whether or not the North Tongu MP, and other MPs from the affected areas, had received relief items from the government.



While Okudzeto vehemently dismissed the claims made by Minister of Energy, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, that the Volta River Authority (VRA) had provided relief items and that MPs had received them, Davies Ansah Opoku insisted that he indeed had received such items.



The Minister of Energy, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, appeared before parliament to update it on the disaster that came about after the spillage of the Akosombo and the Kpong Dams.



Replying to the statement made by the Minister of Energy regarding the dam spillage, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa accused the minister of spreading falsehoods concerning the Akosombo Dam.



“Another falsehood is that VRA is sharing relief items, and that Members of Parliament have received their share. When? Which Member of Parliament has received shares of relief items? And such a dangerous statement for our constituents to come after us. As I speak as Member of Parliament for North Tongu, the most affected constituency, no VRA official has given me relief items - not a grain of rice; not a bottle of oil. No Member of Parliament” he said.



However, the Member of Parliament for Mpraeso, who spoke immediately after Okudzeto, said that the Minority MPs had created an impression that the government was unresponsive.



He cited an instance where the North Tongu MP had posted on his Facebook wall, a visit by the Minister of Finance to the North Tongu Constituency, indicating that the MP received items during this visit



“And he received items. He was the person leading the charge. And so to now make the claim that VRA has not done anything for me, is falsehood,” he said.



He also pointed out that the Minister of Education had visited the constituency, donating items that originated from the government, hence, it was inaccurate to suggest that the government had not taken any action.



Immediately the Mpraeso MP referenced the visit of the finance minister, Samuel Okudzeto up stood to defend himself.



When he got the chance, the North Tongu MP stated that although the finance minister visited the constituency, he did not receive anything from him.



He described the claim by Davies Ansah Opoku as blatant lies.



"Mr. Speaker, it is important. I have not received anything from the Finance Minister. I have not. The Minister for Finance visited my constituency, and I have received everything from him. This is a house of records. I will not accept you lying to me. These are blatant lies,” he said angrily.



The Mpraeso MP also in his defence, read out the Facebook post to the house.



But Okudzeto maintained that a visit cannot be misconstrued that he has received relief items from him [the finance minister].



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



WN/AE



You can also watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:



