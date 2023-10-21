John Jinapor extends relief to Buipe flood victims on behalf of Mahama

General News of Saturday, 21 October 2023

In a heartwarming display of compassion, John Abdulai Jinapor, the Member of Parliament (MP) for the Yapei Kusawgu constituency, has facilitated the donation of essential relief items on behalf of former President John Dramani Mahama to the flood victims in Buipe.



This heartfelt gesture took place during a brief ceremony held in Buipe, where a variety of much-needed items were presented to the affected communities.



The donation consisted of 100 bags of rice, 50 cartons of cooking oil, 50 cartons of bottled water, and 50 cartons of soap, all of which will provide critical assistance to those grappling with the devastating aftermath of the recent floods.



These essential supplies were presented to officers from the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) stationed in the Central Gonja District of the Savannah Region. Their task is to ensure that these items are distributed efficiently and equitably to the flood victims who are grappling with the repercussions of the Black Volta's overflow, affecting not only the constituency but the broader Savannah region.



Speaking on behalf of former President John Dramani Mahama, John Abdulai Jinapor conveyed his boss's deep empathy for the challenges faced by the flood victims.



He emphasised that the former president shares in the collective plight of those affected by the devastating floods.



Moreover, in a heartfelt appeal, the MP urged President Nana Akufo-Addo to urgently step in and offer support to the beleaguered people of the constituency who are already enduring tremendous hardship.



Mr Jinapor also extended a heartfelt plea to benevolent organizations and individuals to extend their support to the women and children, who are particularly vulnerable and desperately in need of assistance during this trying time.



Gratefully accepting the donated items on behalf of the flood victims, Mr. Mustapher Mbonwura, the Central Gonja District NADMO director, expressed his profound appreciation for Mr Mahama’s kind-hearted gesture.



He echoed the MP's call, urging organisations and individuals to follow suit in a collective effort to alleviate the suffering of the affected people, thereby demonstrating the strength of unity and compassion in times of crisis.