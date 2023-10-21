VRA intensifies relief efforts and provides mobile toilets to flood communities

Regional News of Saturday, 21 October 2023

Source: starrfm.com.gh

In line with its existing Emergency Preparedness Plan,The Volta River Authority (VRA) has delivered 14 mobile toilets to the 4 safe havens in North Tongu and restored water supply to the Aveyime community.



These mobile toilets are to ease pressure on the toilet facilities in the safe havens. The mobile toilets are equipped with biodegrading units to aid in the control of cross-contamination.



This is the first consignment of toilets that have distributed and more will be sent to the other affected communities across the lower Volta Basin.



In response to the call for clean and hygienic water particularly in the North Tongu district, the Authority has also procured several quantities of chlorine tablets to be distributed to the affected communities. This is to ensure that people within the affected communities have safe and clean water for use.



In addition, the VRA Health Services continue to distribute medical relief items to affected communities.



At the Keta Municipality, the items were received by the Municipal Director of Health services in the presence of the District NADMO coordinator and the Deputy coordinating Director of the Assembly.



In the Anlo District, the items were received by the District Chief Of Executive in the presence of the Ag. District Director of Health Services and the District NADMO coordinator.



This brings to the number of communities who have received medical relief items to Six(6): North Tongu, South Tongu, Central Tongu, Ada East, Keta and Anlo.



VRA’s Medical Team on ground continued to carry out health education and screening exercises at various communities.



In line with efforts to alleviate the plight of affected communities, VRA’s Emergency Preparedness Team (EPT) in collaboration with the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) today distributed relief items such as bags of rice, maize, gari, beans, sugar, mosquito coils, sachet water, red oil, medical supplies, etc. to the following communities: Alorvi, Avukpo, Konkonte kpedzi, Abume, Mamakope, Dzidzorkope and Ahenbrom.



Furthermore, VRA paid a courtesy call on the Chief , Queen Mother and other Elders of Mepe and donated bags of beans, groundnuts, rice, tin tomatoes, gari and boxes of mosquito coils to support the relief effort.



Speaking on the successful distribution of relief items, drugs and water systems to the safe havens, the VRA Chief Executive, Emmanuel Antwi-Darkwa explained,



"As I have reiterated, VRA’s Emergency Preparedness Plan is designed to respond quickly to the needs of our people in the affected communities. In as much as we are focused on protecting the integrity the dam, our greatest concern is in the health and well-being of our people, so be rest assured that our mothers, siblings and children in these communities will not be left behind’



The Volta River Authority will continue to provide immediate and timely aid to all affected communities.