Has Captain Smart left Angel Broadcasting Network?

General News of Monday, 10 May 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

For what is known to the public, Godsbrain Captain Smart, the host of Angel FM’s morning show and the Director of Operations for Angel Broadcasting Network is on a 30-day suspension.



Captain Smart as per a statement by Kojo Dickson, the General Manager of Angel FM (Accra) was suspended for disrespecting the owner of the company, Kwaku Oteng, and using some unprintable words against leading government officials.



He said, "it’s true Captain Smart has been suspended by the owner of Angel Broadcasting Network for talking against President Akufo-Addo and his vice, Dr Bawumia, Alan Kyeremanten and the IGP.



"He (the CEO) advised him on several occasions but (Smart) refused to pay heed to his advice hence his suspension," he said on a show on Angel FM.



Signs, however, point to the fact that Captain Smart might have ended his relationship with Angel Broadcasting Network.



Less than three days after he was asked to proceed on leave, Captain Smart received authorization to set up his television station.



Captain Smart disclosed this in a Facebook post and urged his fans to expect a new television station soon.



“Licence secured for the commencement of Smart TV. Watch Out!,” he shared on Facebook.



Captain Smart has since Saturday, May 8, 2021, been running shows on the Smart Television page on YouTube.



In one of the live videos, he confirmed that equipment and other needed gadgets are being procured to run not just a television channel but radio and online platforms.



Captain Smart also suggested that he has left ABN with expressions such as “I said it before I left Adom, and I said it again even before I left Angel that..."



When quizzed on his future with ABN in his interview with Paul Adom-Otchere on Good Evening Ghana, Captain Smart said a decision will be made in consultation with his wife.



“If they ask me to return and I agree to return, when the thirty days is due and I discuss it with my wife and agree to return, am I going to prepare banku?” he quizzed.



Meanwhile, GhanaWeb sources at ABN indicate that staff of the media network do not expect Captain Smart to return.



A source who spoke to GhanaWeb on Friday said the conversation between the ace broadcaster and the owner of ABN was not as smooth as has been reported and that it is very unlikely that he will be returning to the network.



