Gyakye Quayson campaigns massively in Assin North right after court appearance

The ousted MP for Assin North, James Gyakye Quayson has been spotted campaigning massively in his constituency despite his earlier appearance in court over criminal charges on Friday.



In a video and some pictures posted on Twitter by a political influencer, Annan Perry, Gyakye Quayson could be seen interacting and dancing with some constituents of Assin North.



The politician could be seen relating heartily with the electorates in the video posted.

This follows an earlier appearance at the High Court on June 16, 2023.



The unseated MP of Assin North is standing trial for five counts; deceit of a public officer, forgery of a passport, knowingly making a false statutory declaration, perjury, and false declaration.



He was charged by the State on February 12, 2022, and appeared in court.



The MP is expected to return to the court on June 20, 2023, as his trial will be heard daily.



The lawyer of Gyakye Quayson, Justin Teriwajah, however, pleaded for the adjournment of the hearing date to allow his client to participate fairly in the Assin North by-election which is slated for June 27, 2023.



But the Accra High Court denied him the plea for adjournment after the Attorney General countered him by expressing that the politician is not supposed to vie for public position as he has been charged with criminal offences.





