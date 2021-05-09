Govt never 'coerced' anyone into a meeting - Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah on #FixTheCountry protest claims

General News of Sunday, 9 May 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Ministry of Information has said that there is no truth in the assertions that the government cloned the phone of one of the conveners of the #FixTheCountry protest.



Reacting to a GhanaWeb report titled, "How government allegedly cloned phone of #FixTheCountry protest convener," the Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah, stated that they did not in any way tamper with their phones.



"Consistent with standard practices, the phones of all visitors are kept at the reception of the Ministry. The Ministry has no basis to and did not tamper with the phones of the convenors," the statement said.



Also, the statement explained that it is false that the leadership of the protest were "coerced" into the said meeting they had with some cabinet ministers.



"The conveners were invited for meeting to which they voluntarily attended. The allegation that they were coerced into a meeting is therefore untrue.



"Additionally, in instances where the Agencies of the Ministry have need to investigate the electronic devices of a person, legal methods such as a proper court warrant are employed. The phone cloning allegation is also therefore false and baseless," the statement explained.



The Ministry therefore wants the public to disregard all the allegations from the #FixTheCountry protest conveners.



Read the full statement below:



