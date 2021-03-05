General News of Friday, 5 March 2021

Source: My News GH

Govt needs ‘more PR’ as 2020 election results didn’t reflect Akufo-Addo’s good work – Freddy Blay

Chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party, Frederick Worsemao Blay

Chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) Mr. Frederick Worsemao Blay has said that the government of Akufo-Addo needs to do more investment in Public Relations to boost the work of the government as the just ended election results did not reflect work done between 2017 and 2020.



He is therefore urging the media to do better in its work of telling the story of government fairly while urging the government to do more PR.



“… Because if you compare the work the President did that is not a reflection, we think we should do more PR and the media should do their work,” Mr. Blay said.



He was speaking on the sidelines of the Supreme Court declaration that President Akufo-Addo convincingly won the just ended election.



Chairman Blay rallied his party together for development as Akufo-Addo continues to deliver his 4 year mandate ahead of 2024.



“Let the people of Ghana know that NPP won and won convincingly. We are not extremely excited about the results that we had 51%.” He told the media although he admitted the party could have done better.



“The court has spoken, it is now good work, let Nana continue his work for these 4 years, let’s prepare for 2024, let’s fight covid, let’s make sure development come to this country.”



“We want to call on our NDC brothers and tell them that we have no other country so they should join us build this country,” he said.



