General News of Saturday, 27 June 2020

Source: My News GH

Godfred Dame schools Asiedu Nketia on Supreme Court ruling

In affirming the already existing plans of the EC, the Supreme Court, on Thursday, June 25, 2020, ruled that the existing voter ID card and birth certificates cannot be used as proof of identity to register in the upcoming voter registration exercise.



The seven-member panel also cleared the EC to go ahead and compile a new voters’ register for the 2020 general elections.



However, the General Secretary of the NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, shortly after the ruling proclaimed that the existing voter ID card will now be accepted by the EC for the registration exercise and that, they have been vindicated.



But speaking on Eyewitness News monitored by MyNewsGh.com,Deputy Attorney General, Godfred Dame criticized the Mr. Asiedu Nketia for his comments which were at odds with the court’s verdict.



Mr. Dame, who represented the State in the case, recounted that Supreme Court “stated clearly that the old voters’ ID cards are excluded from the upcoming voter registration exercise and that EC has the power to act strictly in accordance with C.I 126.”



“Per the ruling, do you see any relief that the existing Voters ID should be used granted? Which of them authorises the use of the existing ID card? The court has actually spoken to explain why the existing ID card and the birth certificate which are considered alternative means for the EC to prepare a voters’ register have been denied,” he said.



Mr. Odame added that “It has been denied because according to the Supreme Court the EC has the discretion to exercise as to which of the instruments to choose and decides to choose another, that discretion cannot be faulted or question unless there is patent unconstitutionality and in this case, there is no unconstitutionality,” he noted.





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.