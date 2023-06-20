Ghanaians voting will vote based on their personal food security - Dr. Samuel Afriyie

General News of Tuesday, 20 June 2023

A lecturer at the Kumasi Technical University, Dr. Samuel Afriyie, has indicated that the voting behaviour of Ghanaians in the coming election will be based on personal food security and not projects and infrastructure.



He said this while speaking on Kumasi-based Oyerepa TV which was monitored by GhanaWeb.



According to him, Ghanaians are no longer interested in loud campaign promises and technicalities that come with the economy but rather in the cost of living.



He believes that the ordinary citizen is likely to vote based on whether or not he or she can afford food to eat.



“It is not about rating agencies and going out for loans and the likes, those are necessary for projects and infrastructure and that is what some Ghanaians might be looking at. But the majority of them will be looking at the cost of living such as food and see if it’s okay or higher,” he said.

Dr Samuel Afriyie added that it is often the case that when one is fed, he thinks differently.



“Of all the pressures around if a person gets satisfied, the mind thinks differently,” he added.



