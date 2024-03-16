Ghanaians should be patient with govt and pay their utility bills – Palgrave Boakye on ‘dumsor’

General News of Saturday, 16 March 2024

The government spokesperson on governance and security, Palgrave Boakye-Danquah, has entreated Ghanaians to exercise their restraint over the recent power outage that has caused discomfort to Ghanaians.



He stated that the government in collaboration with the Ministry of Finance are working assiduously to furnish the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) with all the necessary demands to address the issues of cashflows to ensure that the challenges are fixed as soon as possible.



He indicated that the growing nature of the population has put a strain on the transformers which has caused them to trip off leading to the power crisis.



Speaking in an interview with Citi TV/Citi FM monitored by GhanaWeb, Palgrave urged Ghanaians to pay their utility bills to help the government generate enough revenue to resolve the intermittent power supply.



“We would ask the Ghanaian people to exercise a lot more restraint because the government is seeking to address these issues of cashflows, which the Ministry of Finance is looking at the transformers that we are changing gradually.



“We know how Ghana has grown and how the urban community has developed and it is not as it used to be. There are a lot of people who live in certain suburbs and depend on a certain level of voltage and usage of power and if the number of people increases, it causes these transformers to trip off.



“We are certain that in a short time, we should be able to restore these 630 transformers and also encourage the Ghanaian people to pay their utility bills," he said.



Concerns have been raised about the unstable nature of the power supply in the country recently, and the government has been urged to put measures in place to fix the problems.



According to the government, power outages are a result of maintenance works that are ongoing to resolve some challenges and not ‘dumsor’ as claimed by some individuals.



