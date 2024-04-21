‘It is due to a localised fault’ – ECG’s answer to the current ‘dumsor’ concerns of Ghanaians

General News of Sunday, 21 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

While many Ghanaians express outrage and demand for a timetable from the government over the unexplained power cuts being experienced in many parts of the country, the most recent statement from the ECG, has re-emerged online.



In the statement issued by the power distributor, the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), on March 29, 2024, what is happening across the country is not a return of dumsor, as the erratic power supplies is locally known as.



According to the ECG, on the contrary, the country is experiencing a “stable national power supply (stable national grid).”



The statement also provided an answer to what the reasons for any other power outages after March 29, 2024, could be;



“Any customer who is currently experiencing power outage is due to a localised fault.”



The statement also provided contact numbers for anyone experiencing any such challenges to reach out to them.



But that has not been the situation for many people as they continue to experience the harsh bites of the unannounced power outages, particularly deep in the evenings.



According to a number of online users, their children are the hardest affected, since they are unable to sleep.



For instance, Umaru Sanda Amadu, a multimedia journalist at Citi FM and Citi TV, tweeted, “I can hear people's children crying from nearby homes. Mine are sweating but not crying yet. They're sweating because the power is off again, and the government officials we pay to fix it can't be bothered! Sad State. #Dumsor is here, but they don't care.”



Another user, @niilexis, described how some of his neighbours had to eventually turn on their cars to allow their newborns to enjoy some air-conditioning.



“Two neighbours had to put their cars on so their newly-born babies could escape the heat and have some relief to sleep. It’s 2024, this shouldn’t be how we live our lives,” he tweeted.



A young lady who said she nearly lost her job because of this situation, wrote, “I nearly cried yesterday. Light off from 7am to 6pm, came back for only 15mins. Yes 15mins, and off again till this morning. All gadgets went off, missed meetings, no calls. Nearly lost my job.”



Gary Al-Smith of the Multimedia Group, had this to also say:



“Heartbreaking to see dumsor back with this kind of vengeance. For those of us with little kids, it's a chastening experience that should not be suffered.”





pic.twitter.com/EwsS32HvzS — Electricity Company of Ghana Ltd (@ECGghOfficial) March 29, 2024

This was us two nights ago in this dumsor. I made a cold compress to cool her down in the intolerable heat. 1am to 2am before I slept in the couch by the open window. I almost wept with exhaustion. ????

Isn't there any protest coming up? pic.twitter.com/kKmWlOB4Yk — Naa (@OyooQuartey) April 20, 2024

Heartbreaking to see dumsor back with this kind of vengeance. For those of us with little kids, it's a chastening experience that should not be suffered.



What's your experience been like? — Gary Al-Smith (@garyalsmith) April 20, 2024

I can hear people's children crying from nearby homes. Mine are sweating but not crying yet. They're sweating ???? because the power is off again, and the government officials we pay to fix it can't be bothered! Sad State. #Dumsor is here, but they don't care — Cowboy Journalist (@UmaruSanda) April 20, 2024

Two neighbours had to put their cars on so their newly-born babies could escape the heat and have some relief to sleep. It’s 2024, this shouldn’t be how we live our lives. — Aamil (@niilexis) April 21, 2024

I nearly cried yesterday. Light off from 7am to 6pm, came back for only 15mins. Yes 15mins, and off again till this morning.

All gadgets went off, missed meetings, no calls. Nearly lost my job.. — Mr. (@phathers1) April 20, 2024

Charley my 6 weeks old baby boy went through it last night. The agony on his face last nite u could tell he was asking himself " Me koraa, Me ba aha, b3 y3 d3n koraaa". The heat Rashes on my wife, and Napo will come and speak from his ANUS!! Getting a Gen Set ASAP!! — Bobby AxleRod???? (@DariusKincaidXX) April 20, 2024

My 5 months old baby is having a very tough time, Gary. Heat rashes all over her body... so frustrating for her mum, she will just not sleep when the lights go off — Emmanuel Jorbor (@jorbor_emmanuel) April 20, 2024

Yestee dawn, sake of dumsor I open windows all, so as the thief dey do rounds, he look through the window, I de sit bed top naked, He see me, he say “Ei senior, sɛ nea wo nnaa yɛ no deɛ, agye sɛ next time, Nana aseɛ ɔman no”. Wey he say make i give am ice water. #dearauntiebetty — kweku odame (@lordtee) April 21, 2024

Any #DumsorMustStop demo in the works? Because I will proudly join that.



Or you people say unless I organize it myself? — Fentuo Tahiru Fentuo (@Fentuo_) April 20, 2024

ECG, my lights have been off since morning. It's past 6pm, and they are still not back. Are you waiting for the 2nd coming of Christ before you bring back my lights? Hoh!!!???? — B.You by Berla Mundi (@berlamundi) April 20, 2024