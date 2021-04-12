GhanaWebRoadSafety: 771 Ghanaians die in road crashes in 3 months – MTTD

General News of Monday, 12 April 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Some 771 persons have perished due to road accidents occurring between the periods of January and March 2021.



This is according to the latest figures released by the Motor Traffic and Transport Division of the Ghana Police Service.



The figures also showed that for the period, a total of 4,009 accidents were reported, of which some 4,200 persons sustained injuries.



The overall number of vehicles that recorded accident-related incidents were 6,830. From this figure, 2,476 accidents were recorded among commercial vehicles while that from private vehicles was 2,771.



Motorcycle related accidents recorded was 1,583 while some 209 persons lost their lives to pedestrian-related accidents.



Meanwhile, research indicates that road accidents have claimed more lives in a few months than the Coronavirus pandemic has done in a year since its outbreak in Ghana.



The carnage on the roads has since become a matter of concern with citizens, road users, authorities being urged to be vigilant in solving the problem.



About GhanaWeb Road Safety Campaign:



The GhanaWeb Road Safety Campaign forms a part of the numerous projects GhanaWeb has rolled out as part of its 22nd-anniversary celebrations.



The year-long campaign dubbed #GhanaWebRoadSafety took off on Monday, March 1, 2021, and will focus on three key areas: indiscipline on roads; bad roads, and potholes that contribute to road accidents and absence of streetlights.



The campaign is being executed in partnership with major stakeholders including the Motor Transport and Traffic Directorate of the Ghana Police Service, the Ghana Fire Service, and the Drivers and Vehicle Licensing Authority.



The campaign is also spearheaded by musician and politician Bice Osei Kuffour (Obour) as the Ambassador.



Join in the conversation by sharing your videos about indiscipline, bad roads and accidents on all our social media platforms; Instagram, Twitter and Facebook at @TheGhanaWeb and to our Whatsapp number: 0552699625