Obour takes over GhanaWeb’s social media pages today

General News of Wednesday, 2 June 2021

• Bice Osei Kuffuour will be in charge of GhanaWeb's social media pages for 5 hours today



• He will engage readers on the subject of Road Safety in Ghana



• Questions, polls, statistics, videos, pictures will be involved in this interactive session which will end at 2 pm



Bice Osei Kuffour, popularly known as Obour, will today, June 2, 2021, take over GhanaWeb’s Facebook and Instagram pages to have a riveting discussion on Road Safety.



Obour who is leading the GhanaWeb Road Safety campaign as Ambassador will engage its readers on various subjects regarding the subject of Road Safety and how to curb the menace of road accidents on Ghana’s roads.



Focusing on the topic; “Road accidents: What is Ghana’s biggest problems”, the 5-hour session with Obour will have him engage Ghanaweb’s wide range of audience on subjects including bad roads, absence of street lights, and other major factors which contribute to carnages on our roads. There will also be polls on varying topics.



Road accidents are increasingly becoming a disturbing issue in Ghana and this forms part of efforts to create a dialogue and discourse to get the Road Safety conversation going and to get the attention of authorities to do the right thing.



Obour takes over GhanaWeb’s Instagram and Facebook pages at 10 am this morning.



Other major stakeholders such as the National Road Safety Commission will also join the conversation to provide answers and insight into some of the issues.



Join in the conversation on our Facebook @TheGhanaWeb and Instagram @theghanaweb.



