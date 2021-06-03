GhanaWebRoadSafety: Narrow escape as cargo truck falls on, crushes parked cars at UPSA

General News of Thursday, 3 June 2021

A long trailer carrying cargo fell over some two vehicles on Wednesday evening, completely damaging both cars.



The unfortunate incident happened at the car park of the Prestige Hostel opposite the University of Professional Studies in Accra.



According to an eyewitness, Clement Danternii who took the video, the driver of the truck, having noticed the cargo at the back was tilted and almost falling, tried to salvage the situation by parking the vehicle.



In his attempt to avoid falling on one of the two vehicles Clement told GhanaWeb, the entire vehicle fell directly onto both cars, a black SUV and the Matiz both of which were without occupants.



“This happened around 8.30 pm, we were actually parked in front of the Prestige Hostel, directly opposite the University of Professional Studies Accra (UPSA) and we saw this long trailer, it was moving from the Legon stretch, towards the UPSA stretch and so when it got to the hostel, it had tilted to the other side.



“It was a cargo truck but it wasn’t tied, there was nothing holding it down. The driver was making an attempt to avoid falling on the Matiz car but I think on the blind side, he didn’t see that there was another SUV parked at the tail end of the car.



“We were asking him to stop so that the owners of the car could come for it but I think that could have been disastrous even if they came back. So, he moved and everything just came down,” Clement narrated to GhanaWeb’s Wonder Ami Hagan.



Nobody was hurt but the driver who sustained a minor injury was rushed to the hospital.



Here's a video of the incident:







“No casualties fortunately but the driver was rushed to the Madina Polyclinic. He was in the truck, the way it happened, he couldn’t have jumped out so people had to climb up and force the door open and got him out. He was holding his abdomen, I don’t know but there was no blood but the fuel was spilling,” he added.



The occupants of the two vehicles were not around at the time of the incident but according to the security man who spoke to some eyewitnesses, there may have been students or visitors at the hostel.2



