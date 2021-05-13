GhanaWebRoadSafety: 5,476 road accidents reported between January to April – Report

General News of Thursday, 13 May 2021

A total of 5,476 road accidents were reported between January to April 2021.



This is according to the latest figures released by the Motor Traffic and Transport Division of the Ghana Police Service.



Out of the figure, Greater Accra and the Ashanti Region reported the most cases with 1,789 and 1,200 accidents respectively.



A total of 896 road accidents were recorded with 259 persons injured and 26 perished in accidents involving commercial vehicles in Greater Accra alone.



Private vehicles on the other hand were involved in the highest accidents for the period with 1,837 cases reported with 230 persons injured and 54 persons died.



For the Ashanti Region which comes second place after the Greater Accra Region, 723 vehicles were involved in road accidents of which 274 persons got injured and 59 lives were lost.



The figures also revealed a rather troubling number of motorcycle-related accidents. The MTTD's records show that a total of 2,184 accidents were recorded.



For the period between January to April 2021, some 595 motorcycle accidents were recorded in Greater Accra while the Ashanti Region recorded 379.



Meanwhile, research indicates that road accidents have claimed more lives in a few months than the Coronavirus pandemic has done in a year since its outbreak in Ghana.



See the full list below for January to April:







