GhanaWeb Polls: 75% are against police protection for MPs

The poll was conducted online via GhanaWeb.com from October 13-15, 2020

A majority of participants who took part in a poll conducted by GhanaWeb are against calls to provide armed police protection to Members of Parliament.



The development comes after Member of Parliament for Mfantseman Ekow Quansah Hayford, was brutally murdered while on a campaign in the central region on Friday, October 9, 2020.



The poll, conducted online via GhanaWeb.com from October 13-15, 2020 showed that 75.07% represented by 3,309 votes called the decision as not prudent.



Additionally, only 20.49% of participants represented by 903 votes opted for police protection for Members of Parliament while 4.45% of participants also represented by 196 votes were skeptical about the move.



Meanwhile, Interior Minister, Ambrose Dery announced in Parliament on October 13, 2020 of government’s decision to deploy police protection for legislators amid the killing of Mfantseman MP, Ekow Hayford Quansah.



Some security experts have since described the move as disloyal to citizens; adding that, the government's decision shows Ghanaians seem to have been left to their fate when it comes to security.



Background



