Ghana’s educational system in a mess – Kobby Mensah

General News of Tuesday, 11 May 2021

Source: 3 News

A senior Lecturer at the University of Ghana Business School, Dr. Kobby Mensah has said that Ghana’s educational sector is currently in shambles.



In his view, the way and manner the free senior high school (SHS) policy was implemented by the Akufo-Addo administration was not the best.



Dr. Mensah who joined #FixTheCountry movement told Dzifa Bampoh on the First Take on 3FM Monday May 10 that he was against the free-for-all free SHS because there are others who can pay for their children’s education.



“I feel that the education sector is in shambles. Since the beginning of Nana Addo’s campaign on free SHS, I have consistently been against it because I don’t see why I should, if my son is in high school, get it free whereas someone who is also, excuse me to say, those in a very low paid work, should also get education free.



“Then it means, you are actually, invariably, empowering me the more or you are empowering those with a fairer economic ability the more.



“I feel that there must be a means-testing and lo and behold, because of the wholesale of free SHS, the country is struggling to maintain decency in the educational system.



“We saw quite a destabilized educational system when students had to go to school and be told to come back home because the reopening date has changed.



“We heard rumors that it was a result of finds not being able to keep the students for that particular time and length.”