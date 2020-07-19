General News of Sunday, 19 July 2020

Source: 3 News

Gabby mocks Bernard Mornah for registering

Bernard Mornah, National Chairman of the PNC registering for his voters card

A member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, has taken a swipe at Convener of the Inter-Party Resistance Against the New Voter Register (IPRAN) Bernard Mornah for taking part in the new voter registration exercise.



IPRAN had led several protests and petitioned several personalities including former presidents in a spirited effort to stop the Electoral Commission, Ghana (EC) from going ahead with its decision to compile the new register.



Comments made by Mr Mornah, who is also National Chairman of the People’s National Convention (PNC), prior to the take-off of the exercise landed him in trouble as he was invited for interrogation by the Criminals Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service.



He was later granted a GH¢20,000 police enquiry bail.





At one of the meetings of IPRAN, Mr Mornah had threatened to disrupt any exercise that will be done in the name of compiling the new register.But he was captured providing his details at a registration centre to get his name onto the new register in order to vote on December 7, 2020.This led to a tweet by Mr Asare Otchere-Darko, who seemed to be mocking the PNC Chairman, referring to him as CEO of Tsooboi Inc.