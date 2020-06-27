General News of Saturday, 27 June 2020

Franklin Cudjoe laments unavailability of modern recorders at the Supreme Court

Founding President of IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe has lamented the lack of modern recorders at the Supreme Court of Ghana.



His comment comes after the highest court threw away his attempt to join two cases which are asking the court to stop the Electoral Commission (EC), from compiling a new voters' register in the country.



The Supreme Court's Justice Baffoe Bonnie, in his ruling on Wednesday, 24 June, 2020, said the policy think tank, Imani Africa and other civil society organisations that had attempted to join the two cases against the compilation of a new register are not neutral.



Mr. Franklin Cudjoe who had earlier expressed dissatisfaction in the ruling, has also been speaking about his experiences in the courtroom yesterday, as he monitored the proceedings.



According to him, until yesterday, he never knew the Lordships at the Apex Court physically write down notes whenever lawyers are in defense.



"I didn't know that Supreme Court Judges physically pen write notes while Lawyers advocate. So you hear, "please can you repeat what you said?", he revealed.



Mr. Cudjoe has since indicated he would like to help mobilize some funds to purchase modern recorders to be sent to the Supreme Court as according to him, the manual ways of doing things at the courthouse slow proceedings.



"Kinda slows down proceedings except when they 'battle' Lawyers. I'd like to help by raising Amicus funds to buy modern recorders. Or, I wouldn't be neutral?", he wrote on Facebook as sighted by Ghana Guardian.





