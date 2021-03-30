Forget surgeries! Here’s how to get your sexual organs, shape ‘bigger’ the natural way

General News of Tuesday, 30 March 2021

There is a growing trend of liposuction and other forms of surgeries to enhance certain body parts by many people across the country.



The interest in the procedure by both men and women of different age groups has given rise to the sale of body-enhancing creams and pills.



But some of these treatments, apart from the fact that they are not effective, leave damaging side effects in their wake.



Head Pastor of Universal Peace Temple, Kwaku Manu Eric, popularly known as Rev Peace has made some revelations about obtaining enhanced body parts, a safe and natural way.



Taking his turn on GhanaWeb’s People & Places, the reverend minister who doubles as a spiritual herbalist disclosed that God had revealed some plants to him which can be used to achieve the aforementioned purpose.



He told Laud Harris Adu-Asare that, the Sausage Tree (Kigelia Africana), known locally as Nufutene can be used to restore hope to individuals who have had their sexual organs and other body parts shrunken as a result of sickness.



“…a lady who once had body or shape but got sick and as a result experienced great weight loss. Someone who even had their breast shrinking as a result of breast cancer… or a man who got infected with Syphilis, Gonorrhoea among others and got his organ badly affected can get it resolved using the Nufutene…”



He, however, stated that persons who have the mindset to abuse it may not enjoy its efficacy.



Rev Peace further added that the plant was especially effective for persons who had lost excessive weight and shape as well.



He noted that it was predominantly used by our forefathers but new modes of application had been revealed to him by God.



