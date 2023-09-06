Flood alert: VRA cautions towns along White Volta as Burkina Faso is set to spill water from Bagre Dam

General News of Wednesday, 6 September 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Volta River Authority (VRA) has issued a warning of possible floods in some parts of Ghana, particularly in the northern parts of the country.



According to VRA, communities along the White Volta River are at a high risk of flooding as Burkinabe authorities are set to spill the Bagre Dam.



The authority, therefore, urged authorities and residents of areas close to the White Volta to take the necessary precautions to avert the loss of lives and properties.



“SONABEL, the power utility of Burkina Faso, has advised the Volta River Authority (VRA) that due to high inflows into the Bagre Dam, high reservoir elevations have been recorded which has necessitated spillage of water from the Bagre Dam.



“Consequently, the water levels of the White Volta River and its tributaries are expected to rise with the spill discharge from the Bagre Dam coupled with high rainfall in the northern parts of the country. This means that areas along the White Volta River, especially, are at a high risk of flooding,” parts of the statement issued by VRA, reads.



It added that “all stakeholders, residents, Chiefs, opinion leaders, security agencies, as well as the general public are to take note of this flood alert and take the necessary precautionary measures to avoid being adversely affected by the spillage from the Bagre Dam”.



The authority also stated that it would continue to monitor the situation and advise the public according.



Click here to start the nomination process for the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards



BAI/OGB



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



You can also watch this episode of People & Places here:











You can also watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:











Watch the launch of the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards on GhanaWeb TV below:







