FixTheCountry is an attack on Bawumia – Allotey Jacobs

Politics of Tuesday, 11 May 2021

Source: e.TV Ghana

Social Commentator, Allotey Jacobs, has said that while the #FixTheCountry campaign is a good call for a national dialogue, some are hiding behind the campaign to “denigrate” Vice President Bawumia.



The former Central Regional Chairman of the NDC believes that some political actors are using the campaign to ruin the chances of Bawumia as the next flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



Allotey Jacobs, who is known to have openly thrown his weight behind Vice President Dr Bawumia’s candidature going into the 2024 general election, told Happy FM’s Don Prah on the ‘Epa Hoa Daben’ show: “Right now they are using #FixTheCountry to attack Bawumia.



This gives room for suspicion. Therefore #FixTheCountry is supposed to denigrate Bawumia because Bawumia, no matter what, is likely to be the presidential candidate of the NPP and therefore some are using the #FixTheCountry Ghana” to destroy his chances.



Backing his argument, he noted that some of these persons using the #FixTheCountry to attack Bawumia, often use his [Bawumia] statements he made as far back as 2018 just to attack him.



“How do you go and quote what Bawumia said in 2018 and 2019? How does that fix the country?”, he questioned.



Meanwhile, Allotey Jacobs has urged Ghanaians to focus on the issues that need to be discussed out of the #FixTheCountry campaign.



Some Ghanaians took to social media, specifically Twitter, to express their displeasure over what they describe as a failure on the part of successive governments to improve the lives of the citizenry.



Thousands of posts backed by the hashtags #FixTheCountry, #FixTheCountryNow, and #FixTheCountryGhana highlighted issues such as rising youth unemployment, dilapidated health system, skyrocketing home-renting structure, poor road networks among others.