FixTheCountry demo: You punched protestors in the gut and prevented them from crying – Kwakye Ofosu

General News of Sunday, 9 May 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Felix Kwakye Ofosu says the #FixTheCountry campaigners are being prevented from crying after they have been punched in the gut by the police with a court order restraining the campaigners from organizing a demonstration today.



“We have a Police service that is supposed to be policing the system. However, when a demonstration is announced with the intention of demonstrating against hardships imposed by the government, suddenly, the police find their voice and they are able to go to court and obtain orders that prevent the holding of such demonstrations,” he said on Newsfile monitored by GhanaWeb.



The Ghana Police Service is preventing the #FixTheCountry campaigners from organising their planned demonstration, today May 9.



The police stated that the assembly by the campaigners goes against the ban on public gatherings currently in place as part of measures to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.



But arguing on the action of the police, Kwakye Ofosu stated, “politicians hold rallies and events. The election is held involving millions of people. After that, we’ve had instances where a church service has been organised involving large numbers. Thousands of people. On the blind side of it, the very security agents who are to prevent these gatherings.”



He added, “I get the sense that there’s some panic that allowing this demonstration would lead to the disadvantage of the government politically.”



Kwakye Ofosu then told the police that to be “consistent in the application of laws is what engenders confidence in the people”.