FixTheCountry crusaders making Noise - NPP man

General News of Friday, 7 May 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

A Communication team member of the ruling New Patriotic Party, Nana Kwadwo Agyei Yeboah (Nana Kay), has described the FixThe Country campaign as a noise.



To him, the group championing the agenda have not pointed out specific issues they want to be addressed hence making noise.



He argued that some of the things the organizers are calling are not proper despite having raised some genuine concerns.



Appearing on Frontline on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, he said one of the genuine concerns raised by the group is the increment in fuel products and he will never speak against it because it will bring hardship on Ghanaians.



He, however, discredited the unemployment debate saying the NPP has done a lot in creating jobs.



Nana Kay challenged political communicators to be bold enough and face the realities.



He said parties in power should defend things that are not defensible but rather be candid with Ghanaians on the real issues and resolve their challenges.



The young politician told sit-in host Rashid Obodai Provencal, that the issues are in the "basket of the FixtTheCountry” crusaders are too many and I would advise them to limit their expectations and focus on major issues.



He also asked the media to hold leaders accountable for the things they say.