FixTheCountry campaign trending because Ghanaians believe in the Prez – NPP Communicator

Politics of Tuesday, 11 May 2021

Source: Happy 98.9FM

Communication Team Member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Isaac Obeng, believes #FixTheCountry campaign launched by Ghanaians is a right call by the citizenry.



On his accord, the campaign comes at a good time where Ghanaians are fully aware their problems can and will only be resolved under the President Akufo-Addo administration.



“FixTheCountry campaign is a right call. There are govt officials who are of the view the campaign is a right call but a few have other perceptions.



As an individual and a member of the NPP, I agree that it is the right call,” he stated.



To him, Ghanaians are simply heeding to the President’s call for them “to be citizens and not spectators.



#FixTheCountry is now trending because Ghanaians believe in President Akufo-Addo. The citizenry knows it is under the President’s leadership that the country can be made better and this call is not wrong.



Ghana wants him (Prez) to quickly solve the nation’s issues before he leaves power.”



Mr. Obeng admits citizens have received the President’s assurances of the economy bouncing back and urged all to keep trusting President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as the country will be fixed.



“Before the end of President Akufo-Addo’s 2nd term, he would have impacted and improved the life of the ordinary Ghanaian”, Isaac assured.



Some Ghanaians took to social media, specifically Twitter, to express their displeasure over what they describe as a failure on the part of successive governments to improve the lives of the citizenry.



Thousands of posts backed by the hashtags #FixTheCountry, #FixTheCountryNow, and #FixTheCountryGhana highlighted issues such as rising youth unemployment, dilapidated health system, skyrocketing home-renting structure, poor road networks among others.