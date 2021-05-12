FixTheCountry campaign mere politics – Obiri Boahene

General News of Wednesday, 12 May 2021

Source: Atinka Online

The Deputy General Secretary for the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Obiri Boahene, says the viral #FixTheCountry campaign associated with the governance and that it is a mere debate between parties having power.



The politician’s comment is in line with the viral #Fixthecountry Campaign.



The campaign, which started on the microblogging site, Twitter, had some unhappy Ghanaians venting their displeasure over what they describe as a failure on the part of successive governments to improve the lives of the citizenry.



The campaign, which has garnered uncountable tweets and highlights some of these shortages, seeks to get the government to fix the country in areas such as the rising youth unemployment, dilapidated health system, skyrocketing home-renting structure, poor road networks among others.



Following the massive social media campaign, Vice President of the Republic of Ghana, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia in a response he posted on Facebook assured that the government is poised to get a solution.



“The job of government is to fix problems. This is what we have been doing since 2017,” Bawumia Posted on Facebook.



The Minister for Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, who has also responded to the campaign has called on the convenors of the campaign to join hands with the government in fixing the economy.



Commenting on the campaign with Kaakyire Ofori Ayim on Atinka FM’s AM Drive, a legal practitioner and Deputy General Secretary for the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Obiri Boahene says anyone who is well vexed with politics will know that the campaign is mere politics.



“For me, it’s just politics as usual because this same group of people were against most of government’s policies including the new voter registration exercise among others. Even the Free SHS and the creation of new regions were profusely rejected by these same people”, he added.