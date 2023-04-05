Fetish priests association threaten MPs over anti-LGBTQ+ Bill

General News of Wednesday, 5 April 2023

The United Fetish Priests Association (UFPA) has vowed to invade Parliament with eggs and schnapps to curse lawmakers should they vote against the controversial Lesbians, Gays, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer (anti-LGBTQI+) Bill.



According to the group's president Nana Mosi Bansere, it would be a betrayal of Ghana's tradition and culture if the MPs chose to put their own interests ahead of the nation and reject the bill.



He continued by saying that if Ghana allows the practice of homosexuality, the effort and sacrifice of the forefathers would be in vain and the nation will be cursed spiritually.



“Our tradition, culture, gods, rivers, dwarfs, ghosts, and other spirits surrounding our country frown on LGBTQI+, so, we (United Fetish Priest Association) will go after them with eggs and Schnapps if they vote against the Bill. We don’t trust them, we will resist LGBTQI+ with our last breath.



“The toil and the blood of our forefathers will be in vain and they will regret sacrificing their blood for Ghana and will therefore demand answers from traditional priests if they don’t support the fight against same-sex marriage and called on traditional rulers to wake up,” onuaonline.com quoted him to have said in an interview with Onua FM on March 04, 2023.



Ghana is in the process of passing a law that criminalises LGBTQ+ practices.



Under the bill, persons found guilty of breaching the law could be sentenced to jail among other forms of punishment.



The bill has received wide public acceptance but has also attracted criticisms from human rights activists and members of the LGBTQ+ community.



The Vice President of the United States of America, Kamala Harris during her recent visit to Ghana raised concerns about the bill while describing LGBTQ+ practice as a human right.



