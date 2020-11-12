General News of Thursday, 12 November 2020

Family of Ex-President Rawlings speaks on his death

Former President Jerry John Rawlings died at the age of 73

The family of Flt. Lt. Jerry John Rawlings has announced the death of the former Ghanaian President.



In a brief statement released on the letterhead of the ex-president, the family said: “it is with deep sadness that the family of His Excellency Jerry John Rawlings (Rtd), informs the general public that the former President of the Republic passed away on Thursday morning after a short illness.”



In the statement signed by the first daughter of the former President, Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings, the family requested for “privacy at this difficult moment” and announced that “details of funeral arrangements will be announced in due course.



Ex-President Rawlings, aged 73 is reported to have passed away at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital at 10:10 am on Thursday.



His death came as a shock to the nation even though reports following his death indicate he was on admission at the hospital since the weekend.



See below the statement by the family of Ex-President Rawlings





